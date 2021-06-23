Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced Kayla Mollenhauer, a 2020 Owatonna High School graudate, as its 2021 Sarah Foreman post-secondary scholarship winner. Mollenhauer will receive a $1,000 scholarship in honor of Foreman, a long-time LTO leader who died in 2006.
This scholarship recognizes and supports a Steele County resident whose studies and/or participates in theater distinguish themselves and who offers promise of continued participation in community theater. Mollenhauer will be a sophomore at the University of Northwestern, St. Paul, majoring in theater with a concentration in musical theater. She also plans to complete a marketing major with a communications concentration.
“I chose (these majors) because I want to work in a theater one day. I want to learn how to run and market a business, so I am able to help run a theater,” Mollenhauer said.
Little Theatre of Owatonna plans to recognize Mollenhauer and the 2021 Veta Alexander Scholarship recipient, Sam Buegler of Owatonna, at "Frumpled Fairy Tales" opening night on July 16. This scholarship is funded by donations and memorials. A portion of each show’s profits is directed to the scholarships offered by LTO through the support of its patrons and the Owatonna community.