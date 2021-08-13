The Destiny Christian Church in Owatonna hosted a community party Wednesday, inviting area residents to test out their handcrafted, 75 foot slip-n-slide behind the church.
The next community event hosted by the church will be Family Fun Day Sept. 19. The event will include a family service, picnic and special guest Luke Winger. Winger is an inspirational speaker and juggler, using his talents of juggling, balancing and storytelling to share a message that reaches audiences of all ages.
The event will take place at Gainey Park in Owatonna and begin at 11:30 a.m. after the service. There will be a jump house, obstacle course corn hole tournament, egg toss, cotton candy and taco-in-a-bag.
Destiny Christian Church is located at 2515 Havest Lane NW in Owatonna. Sunday services are at 9 a.m.
Photos courtesy of Destiny Christian Church.