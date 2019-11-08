Kiwanis Club of Owatonna tours Public Works building

OWATONNA — The Kiwanis Club of Owatonna took a road trip for its recent meeting to tour the new county Public Works building at 3000 Hoffman Drive, Old Highway 14, completed earlier this year. Members held an informal meeting in the new spacious conference room, then reviewed the service area where snow plow trucks were being fitted with snow removal equipment and inspected the large wash bay
The Highway Department is responsible for the construction and maintenance of 377 miles of County Roads, supervised by county engineer Greg Ilkka. Programming of road and bridge construction includes project scheduling, surveys, design, right-of-way acquisition and contract administration. A total of 132 bridges on County and Township roads are inspected annually.
