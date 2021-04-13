West Hills Social Commons is now open. Our hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Below you will find the schedule for the next week.
Please let us know if you have any questions.
Monday, April 19: Sewing at 8:30 a.m., weight training at 9 a.m., Bunco at 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21: Weight training at 9 a.m., Fifty at 1:30 p.m.
Friday, April 23: Weight training at 9 a.m., Pokeno at 11 a.m., Bingo at 1:30 p.m.
Book Club – Third Monday of the Month at 1 p.m.
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly books.
April 19– Moveable Feast– Ernest Hemingway
May 15- Tamarack County– William Kent Krueger
June 21– The Icecutter’s Daughter– Tracie Peterson
July 19– The Secret of Pembooke Park– Julia Klassen
August 16– The Book of Lost Friends– Lisa Wingate
September 20– This Tender Land– Will Kent Krueger
October 18– Where the Crawdads Sing– Delia Owens
November 15– The Winter Sister– Megan Collins
December 20– Skipping Christmas– John Grisham
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through Sept. 1, 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
Steele County Free Fair – Senior Volunteer of the year
Nomination forms are now available for the 2021 Steele County Citizen Volunteer of the year. The award is sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club in Cooperation with the Steele County Free Fair. The award recognizes outstanding male and female senior citizens who have contributed time and talent to benefit their community. A Steele County male and female senior citizen aged 70 and over will be selected and honored on Senior day (Aug. 19) at the Steele County Free Fair. Nomination forms are available at West Hills Social Commons, The Steele County Free Fair Office, Steele county Free Fair Website and the city of Owatonna Website. Deadline for nominations is May 1.
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights
Monday, April 5:
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Willie Peterson
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Denelle Schroeder 133 (+50)
Judy Drevlow 190 (+30)
Game 2: Denelle Schroeder 120 (+37)
Jim Harlicker 182 (+36)
Game 3: Denelle Schroeder 138 (+55)
Series High: Denelle Schroeder 391 (+142)
Split conversions: Arlene Gleason (3-9-10);
Rod Fletcher & Jerry Drevlow (each 2-5-7);
Mike Dettmer (2-10); Dennis Branstad (3-10 twice);
Judy Drevlow, Reuben Ebeling, Jim Harlicker (each 3-10)
Friday, April 9:
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Marty Speikers
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Rod Fletcher 256 (+62);
Jerry Drevlow 254 (+56); Willie Peterson 195 (+39)
Game 2: Chuck Newgard 196 (+37);
Rod Fletcher 226 (+32); Marty Speikers 209 (+28)
Game 3: Chuck Newgard 234 (+75);
Willie Peterson 192 (+36); Jerry Drevlow 226 (+28)
Series High: Chuck Newgard 587 (+110)
Split conversions: Rod Fletcher (4-5 & 3-6-7-10)