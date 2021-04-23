Minnesota reached 100 traffic deaths April 21, the earliest it has reached that milestone in the last six years.
Since Jan. 1, 102 people have died on Minnesota roads, compared to 82 deaths last year at this time, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.
The state reached 100 deaths on April 29, 2015; April 27, 2016; May 15, 2017; May 14, 2018; May 16, 2019; and May 26, 2020, according to DPS.
Recent traffic deaths include a 52-year-old male motorcyclist in Rice County who died after driving off the road at a curve and hitting an embankment. The driver was not wearing a helmet and alcohol use is suspected, according to DPS. According to DPS, the deaths also include:
A pickup driver traveling 80 mph in Wright County who sideswiped an SUV at a curve in a construction zone. The pickup ran off the road and overturned a number of times. The unbelted 37-year-old male pickup driver was ejected and died. Alcohol and drug use are suspected for the pickup driver. The buckled SUV driver was uninjured.
A 28-year-old male driver drove onto the sidewalk at a Hopkins intersection, hitting a utility pole, traffic sign, two pedestrians and a tree. One pedestrian reported having minor injuries and the other pedestrian died. The driver was allegedly speeding and drug use is suspected.
Two people were killed and one seriously injured in an I-94 Lowry Hill Tunnel crash in Minneapolis. The male driver of the car attempted to enter the tunnel at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck the freeway barrier wall, rupturing the fuel tank. It came to rest inside the tunnel. The driver was ejected and killed. One passenger died and another passenger was ejected and suffered serious injuries. Alcohol use is suspected.
The first 100 traffic deaths in Minnesota this year have involved 51 single-vehicle crashes and 49 multi-vehicle crashes, 82 vehicle occupants, two motorcyclists, 11 pedestrians, two bicyclists, and 22 deaths involving crashes with heavy vehicle trucks, according to DPS.
The first 100 traffic deaths included 21 alcohol-related deaths, two distracted-driver deaths, 40 speed-related deaths and 31 unbelted motorists, according to DPS.