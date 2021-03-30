The traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue is scheduled to be removed in April. To prepare drivers to the upcoming changes, crews have installed signs at the signal announcing the changes and the signals have been placed in an all-way red-flash mode since December.
The intersection will be controlled with an all-way stop. Signs for the all-way stop have already been installed. All vehicles are required to come to a stop and follow traffic rules for an all-way stop intersection.
Steele County and the city of Owatonna recently completed a signal justification report for this intersection that concluded the intersection does not have the vehicle and pedestrian traffic volume requirements needed to justify a signal. The County and City have monitored the vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the intersection since December and confirm the study’s conclusions.
Motorists should use extra caution at the intersection once the signal is deactivated to allow for drivers to adjust to the new traffic control.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .