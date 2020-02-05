Registration for Trips and Programs is Now Open!
• Estate Planing on Tuesday, Feb. 11. This program is free. RSVP by Feb. 6.
• FlyOver America and Sea Life at Mall of America on Thursday, Feb. 20, Cost is $40 for Adult Leisure Pusuits members or $55 for non-members. RSVP by Feb. 14.
Tax Appointments
Local AARP volunteers will be at West Hills Social Commons from Feb. 11 through April 14 (Tuesdays and Thursdays) to complete federal and Minnesota tax returns. Call 507-444-4280 to schedule an appointment.
Bunco
Bunco is now at WHSC! Upcoming dates include:
Monday, Feb. 10
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. There were 25 players, 7 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Darise Ingvaldson with 3,490 points. Second Place went to Doug Ingvaldson with 3,420 points. Third Place went to Fran Kubista with 3,230 points. Fourth Place went to Bob Hardcopf with 3,170 points. Fifth Place went to Gloria Seykora with 3,110 points. Sixth Place west to Annie Matzke with 3,080 points. Seventh Place went to Joe Zerby with 3,000 points. Gary Stark made a 10 no trump bid. Gary Stark made a 10 Heart bid. Darise Ingvaldson made a 10 no trump bid. Doug Ingvaldson made a 10 Club bid.
“500” is played on Fridays from 8:40 a.m. to around 11:15 a.m. at West Hills Social Commons (formerly SeniorPlace.) Some players come as early as 8 a.m. to practice. The weekly cash pay backs and player donated treats, as well as the end-of-quarter prizes to the top three players, add to the fun. A total quarterly payback to the players was $125. All of this for a small fee of 50 cents to play. There is room for a maximum of the first 32 players who arrive before 8:40 a.m.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
The upcoming books are:
Feb. 24- “Beartown” by Fedrick Backmann
March 16- “Cape Ann” by Faith Sullivan
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Chuck Newgard
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Chuck Newgard 193 (+30)
Game 2: Greg Posch 178 (+31); Norma Louis 145 (+26)
Game 3: Greg Posch 190 (+43)
Series High Pins Over Average: Greg Posch 530 (+89)
Split Conversions: Judy Drevlow (4-5-7 & 3-10);Chuck Newgard, Paula Burshem, Greg Louis (3-10’s)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
High games: Greg Louis 214 +39 and 209 +34, Rueben Ebeling 188 +31, Judy Johnson 223 +88, Arlene Gleason 165 +43 and 152 +30, Bill Lewison 155 +28, Marty Speikers 241 +61 and 226 +41, Judy Harlicker 136 +31, Myland Vroman 212 +45 and 252 +95 and Dean Schroeder 180 +28, 226 +74 and 199 +47
Split Conversions: Steve Seibert 2-7, Arlene Gleason 4-5 and 4-5-7, Marty Speikers 3-10, Denny Johnson 3-10, Jim Wolesky 5-7 and Myland Vroman 7-6
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Marty Speikers, Arlene Gleason and Greg Louis
2nd game: Dean Schroeder, Myland Vroman and Marty Speikers
3rd game: Judy Johnson, Myland Vroman and Dean Schroeder
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room, participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
Scores were not available on time for this article – these scores will be published along with next week’s article.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric Anderson or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.