PARK AND REC: Spring came anyway and summer will too

I’ve been using some of my extra free time these days to take advantage of the many great trails in Owatonna. One of my favorite trails is the North Straight River Parkway and I’ve enjoyed walking on it at least a couple of times a week this past month. Each walk I notice more and more signs of spring. When I first started walking more frequently on the trail there was sometimes snow on the ground, there were tiny buds on the trees, I’d hear a couple of birds chirping but other than that there were no signs of wildlife and the trail was pretty quiet. Fast forward a month and the trail is buzzing with sounds of birds chirping and other wildlife, those tiny buds are now small leaves, the snow is gone and I’ve traded in my winter jacket for a t-shirt most days and wildflowers are dotting the forest landscape.
That’s the thing about nature, no matter what is going on in the world it moves forward. Soon, spring will turn into summer and summer will turn into fall. Nature’s predictability is comforting; when everything is so uncertain, it’s the one thing we can count on moving forward. I wish I knew with the certainty of nature what was going to happen this summer, but no one knows what the summer will bring. It may be a summer without many structured events and activities. While it’s hard to see so many of our favorite activities and events cancelled, it also gives us extra free time to enjoy unstructured activities. Here are some unstructured ways you can stay active, enjoy the benefits of nature, stay engaged, and burn off some energy this summer right here in Owatonna.
• Go fishing – grab your fishing pole and some bait and fish the waters of Lake Kohlmier, Chase Lake or one of Owatonna’s rivers.
• Bike ride – with over 12 miles of paved trails throughout Owatonna a bike ride should definitely be on your list this summer.
• Picnic – visit one of Owatonna’s parks and have a picnic lunch.
• Play games at Sid Kinyon courts – backyard games such as ping pong, bean bags and kubb are available to play at the Sid Kinyon courts, near the Lincoln Soccer Complex. Contact our office at 507-444-4321 for options for checking out equipment.
• Golf – Brooktree Golf Course is open! I’ve never really played golf much myself, but this might be the summer I try it out. It’s one sport that is currently being allowed and should continue to throughout the summer. Please see below for COVID-19 Brooktree clubhouse and course modifications.
• Practice sports with the kids – grab your glove, racquet, a baseball, soccer ball, softball, volleyball, tennis ball, basketball or whatever equipment needed to practice your kid’s favorite sport with him or her.
• Play tennis or pickleball – tennis and pickleball courts are currently open. Head to one of Owatonna’s courts and get a game in.
• Kayak or canoe – kayaking and canoeing are great ways to enjoy the water and get some exercise. Glide through the waters of Lake Kohlmier or Chase Lake this summer.
• Walk on the trails – Owatonna has so many great trails! Enjoy a walk one of the paved trails or a more rugged walk through Kaplan’s Woods or the Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve.
• Follow us on Facebook – Follow us on Facebook and stay involved and active. We’ve got things to help beat the boredom such as puzzles, BINGO, videos, trivia, games and more! Our Facebook pages include Owatonna Parks and Recreation, River Springs Water Park, West Hills Social Commons, Owatonna Dog Park, and West Hills Tennis & Fitness.
Cancellations and Closings Updates:
The following are our most current closings and cancellations. To stay updated on our closings and cancellations, and for program cancellations and/or postponements, visit the Cancellations and Closings page on our website (http://www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings) and like us on Facebook. Please note, this article is as of May 6, 2020. These are subject to change at any time and without notice.
• Brooktree Golf Course – open.
• City Parks – open. Playgrounds, tennis and pickleball courts are open. Practice physical distancing. No groups.
• City Trails – open. Practice physical distancing.
• Dog Park – open. Practice physical distancing.
• Archery Park – open. Practice physical distancing.
• Parks and Recreation Offices – closed until at least May 17.
• West Hills Social Commons – closed until at least May 17.
• West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center – closed until at least May 17.
• All programming is suspended through May 31.
Brooktree Golf Course Modified Rules for COVID-19
• Tee times are required to play. There are no walk-in tee times. Tee times may be done online or by phone. Fewer tee times are available each day to promote further distancing.
• The clubhouse is closed. Food and beverage is available for pick-up by calling 774-7130. No outside food or beverage is allowed. Coolers are not available nor allowed on the course.
• Restroom facilities are portable restrooms.
• One golfer per cart, unless players are from the same household. Carts are sanitized after each use. There are sanitizing wipes available to players who want extra care in sanitizing the carts.
• Touchpoints have been removed – rakes, ball washers, towels, scorecards, pencils, water coolers and seed bottles.
• Cups are modified to restrict golf balls from going into the hole. Do not remove flagsticks. Leave the pin in at all times. If your ball crosses the cup or hits the flagstick it’s considered holed if it stops within 3 feet. Gimmes are encouraged.
• Bunkers are considered ground under repair.
• Golfers are responsible for their own trash. Receptacles are placed throughout the course and by the clubhouse.
• Social distancing guidelines must be followed at all times. Intentional and deliberate failure to abide by these rules is subject to expulsion from the grounds without a refund.
These restrictions may change without advance notice. Please refer to the website for the most current rules.