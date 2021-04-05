Brandon Wayne, a private wealth advisor with Dufresne, Wayne and Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. in Owatonna, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement.
To earn this achievement, Wayne established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.
He has 20 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
As a private wealth advisor, Wayne provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients.