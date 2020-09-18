50th Street NW (County Highway 9) from County Highway 45 to County Highway 1 will be closed Sunday, Sept. 20. The Union Pacific Railroad will be making repairs at the railroad crossing. A detour will be posted using County Highway 45, 26th Street (County Highway 34) and County Highway 1.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.