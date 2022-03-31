Even on the best of days, a fishing trip can bring about unexpected events which I experienced on one of our Cedar Lake in Faribault trips many years ago. It was a sunny Sunday morning. Bill and I along with Bill’s friend Orville Pobanz drove out to Bill’s cabin and hopped in his boat with fishing poles in hand to try our luck fishing northerns.
Shortly after we arrived at a favorite fishing spot, which was located just across the lake from Bill’s cabin, we baited our hooks and dropped large sucker minnows into the lake. About then, Bill doubled over in pain. It was obvious that this was not a minor pain…it was something major. Bill lay down on the seat of the boat, Orville and I pulled anchor and we raced as fast as the ten horsepower would go and headed for shore. We literally carried my father-in-law to Orville’s car, put him in the back seat where he laid down in dire pain and we quickly took off for Owatonna. We still didn’t know what was causing Bill’s distress but we knew it was serious. We broke speed limits and headed south on I-35 for Owatonna. When we were near the airport on the interstate, I heard the flop flop noise of a rear flat tire. I couldn’t believe this was happening! Orville pulled over to the road shoulder and we jumped out and grabbed the spare tire from the trunk. We jacked up that car and changed the tire in record time! Upon arriving in Owatonna, we immediately took Bill to the hospital emergency room where it was discovered he was suffering from a perforated ulcer. Bill underwent surgery where repairs were made. It was a surreal day on Cedar Lake!
Klemmer’s way of fishing northern pike
Before arriving in Owatonna I had never fished for pike, either by trolling or still fishing. Bill preferred still fishing using a large sucker minnow. After Mary and I were married, Bill and I often packed up our gear and headed to the lake. We picked up several large sucker minnows or chubs on the way at Nagel’s Bait Shop just outside of Faribault.
Bill’s cabin on Cedar was more properly named a ‘fishing shack’. There was no water. Facilities included an outhouse outside of the cabin. Any cooking had to be done on an electric hot plate. We took along enough food and water to last the weekend. We kept our minnows alive in a crudely made screened bait-box located outside the front cabin door. To get to our ‘shack’ we had to drive through a farmer’s yard, past Mickey Iverson’s cabin until we arrived at the challenging road down to the lakeside and our shack location.
A wooden boat was waiting for us and would provide the transportation to our fishing spot. We didn’t waste much time getting out on the lake after we arrived. We stored our food in the refrigerator which not only kept the food cold but kept it out of the way of our mouse friends who went scurrying in every direction when we stepped inside.
Our boat was powered by a 10 hp Johnson motor. We didn’t need much speed as our favorite spot was located just across the channel from our shack. As we approached our fishing spot, located below a high bluff, Bill would carefully have me maneuver the boat to a ‘perfect’ location in 12 to 15 feet of water.
Our fishing equipment consisted of a fabric line, a large hook and a slip bobber. Prior to baiting our hooks we’d drop a lead weight down to the bottom and then pull it up about a foot. We’d set the slip knot on the line and we were ready to go. I’d reach into the minnow pail, grab a large bait fish, hooked it through its back and lowered it to my selected depth. I was ready to fish northerns the Klemmer way.
Landing the big one
So, the waiting game began. The large minnows were attractive to pike. When a northern first took the bait, the bobber would be pulled under water. “Don’t set the hook yet, you’ll just pull the bait out of his mouth,” Bill told me. “You have to wait until the bobber comes up to the top again, wait for the fish to turn the bait around and then pull the bobber under water and start moving away from the boat. That’s usually when he swallows the bait.” What a thrill when I would feel the weight of the fish when I set the hook! We caught a lot of northern pike that way, some of them good sized. Some we threw back and some we took home for dinner.
Once in awhile we would hook a dogfish. This was a rough fish that provided a fantastic fight! When you brought it out of the water, it would make a sound like a dog barking, thus the name. We also would often hook some huge bullheads when we switched to smaller bait.
In all the many times we fished Cedar we never caught a walleye, although there are those that maintain they are in the lake and they have caught them. One time I took my close fishing friend Len Schreiber to the lake to try and find walleyes. He was the king of walleye fisherman. We had no success.
It’s been decades since I dropped a line into Cedar Lake. I’d love to return to that old fishing hole just for old time’s sake and fish northern pike the Klemmer way!
Book of Golden Deeds nominees
Nominees for the “Book of Golden Deeds” award have been named by the sponsoring Owatonna Exchange Club. They are Dan Gorman, Taylor Herman, Kathleen Miller, Kay Oberle and Sue and the late Dave Schroeder. Tickets are now available at $25 at Kottke’s and InstyPrints. The banquet is at Torey’s on April 21 starting at 6 p.m.
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Here are the latest gifts received:
• 30 dozen cookies from Kwik Trip to Owatonna Middle School for ‘We Are OMS’ event;
• $500 Walmart gift card from Will and Ruth Brittain in memory of their daughter, Olivia, to help OMS students and families;
• $50 gift card from Target show raffle
• $30 gift certificate from Country Goods, a ring from Jostens, six $10 gift cards from Applebees all for NHS talent show raffle
• $1139.52 from Owatonna Soccer Association to OHS for portable soccer goal
• $80 from Federated attorneys to OHS for Girls United
• $360 from American Association of University Women to OHS for Girls United;
• Anonymous donation of three $100 gift cards to Middle School for enrichment activities
• $4,000 from 20 Rifle and Pistol Straight River Archery Club Owatonna clay target team;
• Boxes of supplies from 3M for staff and makerspace;
• Several cases of Lysol disinfectant wipes from Cintas.
102 years old!
There are two ladies who will be celebrating their 102nd birthday soon. Sophie Anderson (2025 Lincoln Dr., Roseville, MN 55113) and Lorraine Bakko (105 Nature Valley Place, Owatonna, MN). Sophie turns 102 on April 6 and Lorraine turns 102 on April 16. They would appreciate hearing from their friends in Owatonna and elsewhere.
Rotary 100th
Members of the noon Owatonna Rotary Club will observe their 100th birthday at a banquet and program tonight at Torey’s. Special guest will be former public school orchestra director Arnold Krueger who was the first pianist for the club and also wrote the Rotary Welcome Song.
Joke of the week
The man’s wife was standing nude looking in the bedroom mirror. She was not happy with what she saw and said to him, “I feel horrible. I look old, fat and ugly. I really need you to pay me a compliment.” He replied, “Your eyesight’s damn near perfect.” That’s when the fight started.