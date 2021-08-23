Minnesota consumers have new protections to protect the privacy of data they provide to insurance companies, including personal and financial information, through a new law championed by the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
In recent years, there have been several major data breaches involving large insurers that have exposed and compromised the sensitive personal information of millions of insurance consumers. The NAIC Data Security Model Act, passed by the 2021 Minnesota Legislature, adopts a model insurance law proposed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
“This new law serves as a guide for Minnesota insurance businesses on how to prepare for, and react to, a data incident,” said Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold. “Being prepared, prioritizing consumer privacy and increasing public disclosure will better protect all Minnesotans.”
The new law applies to insurers, insurance agents and other insurance-related entities licensed by the Department of Commerce and asks them to do three things:
• To create a plan on how to deal with cybersecurity events.
• To work this plan and investigate cybersecurity events if they think one has occurred.
• To notify the Department of Commerce and to notify consumers when a cybersecurity event has occurred.
These three requirements will increase the likelihood that companies are prepared for the internal and external data threats they face and help consumers take immediate steps to protect themselves when their private data is exposed.
Protecting the privacy of consumer data has been a priority for the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the NAIC. The Minnesota Commerce Department continues to work with NAIC committees on additional policy ideas for consumer privacy protection.
States that, as of August 3, had adopted the NAIC Data Security Model Act are: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.