Region 7 FFA members advance to State FFA Discussion Meet

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Hayden Mattison from the Maple River FFA Chapter and Alexis Ripka from Blooming Prairie FFA Chapter took home top honors from the Region 7 FFA Discussion Meet held Feb. 19. Both will advance to the state contest in April in conjunction with the Minnesota State FFA Convention. The contest is sponsored by Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation’s (MFBF) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation.
The Discussion Meet competition encourages participants to have a conversation about current agriculture topics. The discussion simulates a committee meeting with the goal of finding a solution. Each FFA region in Minnesota can send two participants to the state contest, where the top two winners will receive a scholarship to the FFA Washington Leadership Conference or to further their education.