<&firstgraph>Due to the COVID-19 crisis the Steele County Safety Camp will have to take extra precautions this year for the safety of all volunteers, staff, counselors, and campers. This year we will not hold the camp in June. The date will be pushed back to either the end of July or early August. These dates are not set in stone as things seems to change fast and we need to follow CDC and the Governor’s guidelines. Please keep checking the Parks and Recreation page for updates.
<&firstgraph>Safety Camp runs for 2 days from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Both days are packed full of learning and fun! The camp is designed for all kids entering 4th grade. You can register your child online for the camp on the Park and Rec website! The registration date it TBD but you will be able to register online at http://owatonnaparksrec.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx. The camp schedule will be posted on this website as well. Please make sure that if you already have a Park & Rec account that all information is current, if you are making your first account please also make sure that all contact information is correct. We will be sending an email closer to Safety Camp to let everyone know which color team they are on. We do not split kids up by school, it will all be by random. We have learned that it is a better camp experience this way and is easier to split teams up evenly.
<&firstgraph>The first day of camp classes include fishing, boating, firearms, first aid, and camping/hiking safety. Registration (camper drop off) starts at 7:30 a.m. and will be held in the Kaplan’s Woods parking lot (Mosher Ave and 18th St SW). Here campers will meet their camp counselors and camp mates and will get their shirt and draw string bags. Fishing safety will be held on the island of Lake Kohlmier with the help of the Owatonna High School fishing team. Campers will not need to bring their own fishing pole or bait as this will be provided! For boating safety campers will want to wear their swimsuit to camp. It works best if campers where their swimsuit to camp with clothes over the top. We will have pop up changing stations available. Sunscreen and lifejackets will also be provided. This class will be held on the beach side of Lake Kohlmier with the DNR instructing and canoes to take out on the lake to practice. Camping/Hiking safety will be taught by a member of the Boy Scouts of America. Bug spray will be available for everyone to use. For our firearms safety class campers will get the chance to shoot rubber band guns! To protect everyone, safety glasses will be provided to everyone participating. During first aid safety campers will learn how to help someone in need, how to bandage a wound, and get to tour a Gold Cross Ambulance! A pizza lunch will be provided at around 12:25 p.m. If your child doesn’t like the lunch available, please pack a sack lunch for them. There will be a snack provided twice and water will be available all day.
<&firstgraph>The 2nd day of camp classes include biking, fire, electrical, internet, and equipment safety. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. again this morning but will be at the Steele County Fairgrounds (Ye Olde Beer Gardens). The first class will run from 8-8:55 a.m. and then a snack and game will follow. After the game campers will have two more classes before a lunch of hot dogs, chips, cookies, and pop. If your child does not like the lunch provided you are able to send an alternative. If your child has allergies, please specify in their registration and you may pack a lunch for them. After lunch we will have an emergency helicopter land on the grass and show a car roll-over simulator. Camp will continue in the afternoon with games, class, and snacks and we will finish with an ice cream social and camp graduation. Each child will receive a certificate of completion and team picture. Family members are encouraged to attend!
<&firstgraph>This is a great camp to get your child involved in. If your child has another sports camp or lessons and can only make one of the Safety Camp days that’s fine too! You will just need to let your camp counselors know! If you have any questions, please call the Parks & Recreation office at 507-444-4321! Please also make sure you are checking the Parks and Recreation web page for all updated Camp dates, times, as well as COVID-19 updates.