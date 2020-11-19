Due to current COVID-19 cases spiking in the community and the recommendations from the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health, and Executive Order 20-99, the Little Theatre of Owatonna must unfortunately cancel this holiday season’s production of “A Tuna Christmas” by Ed Howard, Joe Sears, and Jaston Williams.
Little Theatre of Owatonna is committed to their mission to provide the community of Owatonna and surrounding areas the opportunity to participate in quality live theatre as an audience member, actor or production crew. They have implemented safety procedures including temperature checks and required facial coverings of all volunteers to make theatre as safe as possible and they strive to keep their patrons, volunteers, casts, and crews safe.
Members with 2019-2020 season flex passes remaining and all who’ve already purchased tickets should watch their mail for information.