Owatonna Public Library to host adult winter reading program
OWATONNA — The Owatonna Public Library will be hosting an adult winter reading program featuring Bingo between Feb. 1-March 31.
Participants can either pick up a Bingo card at the library or print off a copy from the library web site. They must then read a total of five books, fill out the card, and hand it in for a prize and to be entered in to a drawing for the grand prize. It is preferred that the books read match the categories in the card, but any five books will be accepted.
One bingo card/entry will be accepted per patron. Patrons must be 18 years or older to submit their card for a prize and entry.
Please go to the library’s website, www.owatonna.info for more details or contact the library at 507-444-2460 with any questions.