Obit O'Toole

In this Dec. 23, 1980 file photo, actor Peter O’Toole smokes during an interview at his London home. O’Toole, the charismatic actor who achieved instant stardom as Lawrence of Arabia and was nominated eight times for an Academy Award, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013. He was 81. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file)

 DAVE CAULKIN

Recommended for you

Load comments