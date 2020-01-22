OWATONNA — 92 Owatonna DECA members participated in the District 1 competition sponsored by Owatonna’s Hometown Credit Union and held at Christian Family Church in Owatonna on January 10. The following qualified for the Minnesota DECA State Career Development Conference on March 1-3. Students placing in the top four at state will qualify for the national conference in Nashville, TN in April.
First Place Winners
Ruth Livingston — Business Finance, Alex Huemoeller and Lauren Thamert — Buying and Merchandising, Ruth Livingston and Emma Loveless — Financial Services Team Role Play, Erin Holzerland — Human Resources, Sam Fredin and Alexis Ringhofer — Innovation Plan, Moriah Noeldner — Principles of Business Mgmnt and Admin, Sydney Hunst — Principles of Hospitality and Tourism, Lileigh Nguyen — Principles of Marketing Section A, Bianca St. Dennis — Principles of Marketing Section B, Julia Dallenbach — Quick Serve Restaurant, Whitni Minton — Sales Demonstration Hard Lines A, Bianca St. Dennis — Sales Demonstration Hard Lines B, Lane Versteeg — Sports and Entertainment Individual Role Play, Lauren Thamert — Employment Interview Section A, Sabella Maas — Employment Interview- Advanced Section F, Alexis Ringhofer — Employment Interview- Advanced Section G
2nd Place
Ashton Jensen — Business Services Marketing, Ashton Jensen and Jacob Meiners — Entrepreneurship Team Role Play, Luke Effertz — Principles of Finance, Daniela Ortiz — Principles of Hospitality, Avery Becker — Principles of Marketing Section A, Hunter Menden — Principles of Marketing Section B, Allison Wasieleski — Principles of Marketing Section C, Josie Sullivan — Retail Merchandising, Zach Liebl — Sales Demonstration — Hard Lines A , Hunter Menden and Isaiah Noeldner — Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team, Alexis Ringhofer and Emma Klemmensen — Start-Up Business Plan
3rd Place
Brynn Butler and Chloe Schmidt — Buying and Merchandising, Liv Larson and Kaitlyn Madole — Entrepreneurship Team Role Play, Alex Huemoeller — Hotel and Lodging, Emma Klemmensen — Marketing Communications, Zach Liebl and Jay Thompson — Marketing Management Team Role Play, Sarah Snitker — Principles of Business Mgmnt and Admin, Maria Mollenhauer — Principles of Hospitality and Tourism, Sydney Hall — Principles of Marketing Section A, Ibraahiim Roble — Sales Demo General/Home A, Nick Mullenbach — Sales Demo General/ Home B, Abdi Salad — Sales Demonstration — Hard Lines, Alex Huemoeller — Sales Demonstration Soft Lines, Nick Mullenbach and Lane Versteeg — Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team
Others qualifying for state in their events –
Fardowsa Abbas, Elise Sande, Preston Meier, Candace Goodsell, Cael Dowling, Luke Wottreng, Jacob Meiners, Leone Jacobson, Jenna Spatenka, Holly Buytaert, Ashley Schlauderaff, Claire Heyne, Grace Randall, Ezra Oien, Phil Koslosky, Damian Boubin, Sol Havelka, Jonny Wall
DECA is a group of marketing students who are working on their leadership, marketing, and entrepreneurial skills. The Owatonna Chapter has 92 members grades 9-12. The events at the conference involve role plays, presentations, interviewing, and entrepreneurship and marketing ideas. Many members of the community also participated at the event as judges and check-in receptionists.