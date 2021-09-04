The Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department offers American Red Cross Learn to Swim Programs. The programs are held at the Middle School Pool and the West Hills Pool. Our group swimming lessons are geared towards children 18 months to 14 years old but our private swimming lessons are for all ages. Adults, that means you too. Whether you are looking to perfect your stroke or become comfortable in the water our private lessons are the perfect place for you! Group Swimming Lessons and Private Swimming Lessons are open for registration and filling up quick, grab your spot today by registering online or give Owatonna Parks and Recreation Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (507-444-4321).
Parent/Child Aquatics Level 1/2 – child must be at least 18 months old, parent is in the water
Level 1 – Intro to Water Skills helps students feel comfortable in and enjoy the water safely
Level 2 – Works on giving students success with fundamental aquatic skills
Level 3 – Stroke Development builds on Level 2 skills with guided practice in deeper waters
Level 4 – Stroke Improvement develops confidence in strokes and improves other aquatic skills
Level 5 – Provides further coordination and refinement of strokes
Level 6 – Refines strokes so students swim with ease, efficiency & power over greater distances
Water Aerobics
West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center offers classes that are designed for an aerobic workout that stresses movement of the joints, muscles, and heart. A great small pool environment which includes a water temperature of approximately 90 degrees which is great for rehabilitation and arthritis. Numerous classes offered, but class sizes are limited. Cost: 3 classes per week $15, two classes per week $10 or one class per week $5.
M/W 8:30-9:25 a.m.
M/W 9:45-10:40 a.m.
T/Th 6-6:55 a.m.
T/Th 7:15-8:10 a.m.
T/Th 8:30-9:25 a.m.
T/Th 9:45-10:40am
T/TH 11-11:55 a.m.
T/TH 4-4:55 p.m.
T/W/Th 5:15-6:10 p.m.
Sat 8-8:55 a.m.
Junior High Pool — Early Morning Lap Swim
Cost: $4 per person per session or 20 punch pass available for $45
Dates: Sept. 8, 2021 – May 27, 2022
Dates: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 6-7:15 a.m.
Not available: Nov. 26; Dec. 24, 27, 29, 31. (2022 unavailable dates will be announced at a later date.)There will be no morning lap swim if inclement weather causes Owatonna schools to have a 2-hour late start or close.
Middle School Pool– Family Open Swim
Cost: $4 per person
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Dates: 9/24, 10/29, 11/19, 12/17
(Please note the 10/29 swim is going to be Halloween themed and will require registration at a later date Cost: $6 per person)
Middle School Open Swim is an opportunity for families to come and enjoy swim time together. During this time there will be two lifeguards on duty and the diving boards will be open. All children must be accompanied by a parent. Children with lifejackets must be within arm’s reach of a parent at all times.