The Steele County Free Fair, Minnesota’s biggest county fair which takes place Aug. 17-22, will feature new shows, a renovated Great Outdoors Center (formerly known as the Izaak Walton building) and specials on its rides.
Shows around the fairgrounds
Alexander Lumber Company brings to the fair the Robinson Carving Company. The Robinson family has been doing sculptures for the past two decades with their chainsaws. They will be doing 3-4 shows daily with a new sculpture being created at each show.
The All-Star Stunt Dogs Show, as seen on Ellen, Oprah and at the Minnesota State Fair, will leave fairgoers in awe as the high-energy dog show entertains young and old alike with frisbee dogs, trick dogs and performance dogs.
The Great Outdoors Center
The new Great Outdoors Center, in preparation for Steele County Free Fair, has new siding, doors and windows. The indoors of the Great Outdoors Center will feature new exhibits this year along with some of the old exhibits.
The Raptor Center of the University of Minnesota will in the building Wednesday, Aug. 18-19. Warner the Owl will be there as an Educational Ambassador for the University of Minnesota.
The National Eagle Center will be at the Center Friday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 21. The National Eagle Center of Wabasha will have representatives present to conduct presentations and information about Eagles on Friday at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m.
Kathy Van Ommeren of Owatonna will be at the Great Outdoors Center to share with us the different stages of the monarch butterfly and how they progress from tiny eggs to a full-grown butterfly. Kathy will have in her display and presentation each day several butterflies, ready to fly.
Happy Tails Pet Store will have reptiles, such as snakes, geckos, fish and many other species on display along the wall in the Great Outdoors Center.
House Chevrolet of Owatonna brings to the fair special guest Paul Bunyan on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the fair.
Ride specials
The traditional ride specials will again be featured on the GoldStar Amusements Midway. Tuesday is Power 96 Radio Night with all rides priced at $2 each beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Kid’s Day #1, is Horizon Eyecare Professionals Kid’s Day, featuring a $22 ride pass for unlimited midway rides from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday is Culver’s Moonlight Madness featuring unlimited midway rides from 5-11 p.m. for $25 or $22 with a Culver’s coupon available at Culver’s in Owatonna. Friday is Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Real Estate Family Fun Day Kid’s Day #2 featuring unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m. for $22. Saturday is Profinium Inc. Saturday Ride Day. A $25 wrist band entitles the wearer to unlimited rides from noon-5:00 p.m. on the midway plus a chance to win one of eight bicycles being given away by GoldStar Amusements Midway. The fair winds up on Sunday with Pepsi Family Day. A $25 wrist band entitles the rider to unlimited midway rides from noon to 9 p.m. plus a free Pepsi and hot dog.
The GoldStar Amusement Mega-Ride ticket is $55 and will be on sale from 8 a.m. July 15 to 5 p.m. Aug. 17, the opening day of the fair, at Hy-Vee in Owatonna only. Mega-Ride tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. The Mega-Ride ticket can be redeemed for a ride wristband/lanyard which will entitle the holder to unlimited midway rides all week. The Mega-Ride ticket can be redeemed at the Midway entrance starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. They may be redeemed at a Midway ticket office during Midway hours throughout the fair.