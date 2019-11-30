PARK AND REC: Winter registration with Owatonna Parks and Rec

It’s hard to believe, but it is time to get ready for your winter activities! Owatonna Parks and Recreation has a lot of activities and programs for your family to enjoy throughout these cold winter months. Be sure to watch for our Winter Brochure to be released Dec. 3 for all details. We will also continuously update our website and Facebook page!
Winter registration will begin Dec. 12 at 6 a.m. online at http://owatonnaparksrectest.maxgalacy.net/Home.aspx or you can walk into the Park & Rec office at 7 a.m. Registrations available are Learn to Skate session 2 and winter swimming lessons.
Learn to skate is for first time skaters regardless of age. U6 is for players born between July 1, 2012 and June 30, 2014 that already have basic skating skills. U8 (Mites) is for players born between July 1, 2010 and June 30, 2012 that have basic skating skills. The U8 (Mites level) will feature an in-house league with 6-8 teams. Players will be divided into equally balanced teams in early to mid-November and all games will be played on half-ice with 3-8 minute run time periods. Full equipment is required for all players and a helmet is required for coaches and ice helpers. This is Owatonna’s starter program that players progress through before becoming active in Owatonna Youth Hockey Association traveling hockey. The cost for the program in $75 (after Dec. 18 cost is $85) and it will run January through early March. U6 and U8 will practice on mostly Saturdays and Sundays while learn to skate will practice mostly Mondays and Saturdays. All schedules are posted on the park and rec website.
The Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department offers American Red Cross Learn to Swim Programs. The winter programs are held at the Middle School pool and West Hills pool. The level requirements are as follows:
Parent/Child Aquatics Level 1/2: child must be at least 18 months old, parent is in the water
Pre-School Aquatics: child must be at least 3 years old, no parent in the water.
Level 1: Intro to Water Skills helps students feel comfortable in and enjoy the water safely
Level 2: Works on giving student success with fundamental aquatic skills
Level 3: Stroke Development builds on Level 2 skills with guided practice in deeper waters
Level 4: Stroke Improvement develops confidence in strokes and improves other aquatic skills
Level 5: Provides further coordination and refinement of strokes
Level 6: Refines strokes so students swim with ease, efficiency and power over greater distances
The cost is $42 per swimmer for group lessons. Private lessons are also offered at $105 for one student and $160 for two students (same family, scholarships are not available). Each class meets five times for 30 minutes each. If there are two students in a class, the students must be within one level of each other. You may not sign up for two classes for the same person until a week after registration opens.
Graduated compression balls in tandem with properly sized racquets and courts help promote success and fun for every tennis student! Racquets are available for those who do not have them to borrow during class. Winter Tennis Lesson session 1 begins Dec. 2 and runs to Jan. 12. All classes take place at West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center. Email Colan with any questions at surrattcolan@gmail.com.
Owatonna Parks and Recreation’s Winter Weekend Out event is coming up in January! We’ve got a fun-filled, snow fun, weekend planned for Jan. 24-26. Friday’s activities include Free Admission to West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center and Family Open Swim at the Owatonna Middle School. Saturday sign up for an adult snow volleyball tournament, 2020iGames, free tennis at the Tennis & Fitness center, and then close the night with Rock on Ice at Morehouse park! We will wrap up the weekend with Family Ice Fishing at Lake Kohlmier on Sunday!