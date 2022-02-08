Steele County DFL to hold Brews and Views event Feb 8, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steele County DFL will be presenting an evening of local brews and a discussion of local views from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb 21 at Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N. Walnut Ave.The community is invited for conversations on inclusion and diversity with guest speaker Alliance for Greater Equity. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Discussion Evening Alliance Enology Brewery Community Diversity Conversation Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former Northridge youth pastor arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct Verbal scar tissue and the power of words Paul Luther Peterson Owatonna’s Trailblazer: Rian Grunwald’s college commitment paves the way for girls wrestling in Owatonna Hiller announces summer plans to retire from OPD Upcoming Events Feb 8 Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 History Partners Memory Café Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 9 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 10 Izaak Walton League meeting Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices