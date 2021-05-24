Entry forms are now available for the Owatonna People’s Press Amateur Talent Show held at the Steele County Free Fair at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Entry forms can be found on the fair website: scff.org, as well as at the fair office and at the Owatonna People’s Press. Entrants must be from Steele County.
There are three divisions of competition: pre-teen (12 and under), teen (13-18) and open (any age). Winners in each division will receive $75 cash and a chance to compete at the Minnesota State Fair. The second-place winner will receive $25 cash and be eligible, if the first-place winner is unable to attend, to perform at the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5 in front of the grandstand.
This year’s talent show will be held at the Elmer Reseland stage in KRFO Town Square.