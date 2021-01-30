Well this year we are confident that we will have a full slate of spring and summer programs. As this last year has shown us, these programs will probably continue to look a little different from years past. As the pandemic hit the United States last spring, it pretty much cancelled all our spring programs including spring Park and Recreation Soccer. I am happy to announce we will be able to have our very popular soccer program along with 3rd – 6th grade tackle football spring program this year, as we were not able to have a fall football tackle program due to the restrictions at the time. Due to the ever-changing restrictions, our registration will look a little different this year as well. We will not have a registration night at Social Commons where Huskies Bullpen Club, Owatonna Fastpitch Club, Owatonna Golf Association and Owatonna Lacrosse Association have joined us in the past. We will split our registration into three time periods to keep you updated on the current restrictions. Just a reminder, if your son or daughter did not participate in one of our winter programs, you will need to set up an account in our new system. We encourage you to set up an account prior to the registration period by going to our website at www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksandrecreation and clicking on the online registration link.
Our 1st Spring/Summer registration will take place Feb. 22 — March 4 and will include 2nd- 5th grade little league baseball, 1st-4th grade mini/junior crush softball, and 3rd-6th grade tackle football. We will continue to partner with many associations to help with registration which include Huskies Bullpen traveling baseball, Owatonna Fastpitch traveling softball and Owatonna golf association offerings. We encourage everyone to register online for these programs this year, but if this is not possible you can register in person at Park and Recreation office between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by giving us a call at 444-4321. We will also have uniforms available for sizing at Park and Recreation office for the baseball and softball programs.
Our 2nd registration will run from March 10-18. This registration will include our kindergarten – 6th grade soccer program and our spring swimming lessons.
Our final Summer Registration period will be from May 3-12. This will include the summer programs of Tee-ball, Mini Sluggers, Summer swimming lessons, girl’s lacrosse, summer learn to skate hockey, day camp programs and Therapeutic Recreation Friday camp.
For more information on program description, cost and other information related to the program, visit our website at https://secure.rec1.com/MN/owatonna-mn.catalog We do have scholarships available for most of programs and do have some of the sports equipment to borrow for the season to include cleats, shin guards, baseball gloves, football equipment and more.
Lifeguard Training –Registration Now Open
The purpose of the American Red Cross Lifeguarding course is to provide entry-level lifeguard participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatics emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel take over. Register by calling the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Office at 507-444-4321 or by registering online using the Owatonna Parks and Rec registration website. Class sessions include:
• February 23-March 2 (23rd 6:45-9:30 p.m., 27th 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 28th 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 2nd 6:45-9:30 p.m.)
• March 22-26 (All days 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
• April 24-27 (24th 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 25th 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 27th 7-9:30 p.m.)
• May 8-11 (8th 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 9th 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 11th 7-9:30 p.m.)
• June 14-18 (All days 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)