Traffic patterns for a construction project on N. Cedar Avenue will change starting Monday. Weather permitting, N. Cedar Avenue from Rose Street to Pearl Street will be closed to both directions of traffic, including the intersections of Rose St. (CSAH 19) & Cedar Ave. and Pearl St. & Cedar Ave.
Traffic will be routed around the work area via. CSAH 45/Oak Avenue, E. Main Street, and N. Elm Avenue. The Vine Street, and Broadway Street intersections will remain open to traffic at this time. Pedestrian access is to be maintained to all businesses along N. Cedar Avenue throughout the project.
Construction on N. Cedar Avenue is anticipated to continue throughout the summer with traffic control changes occurring as work progresses. The roadway is planned to be re-paved before the end of the year while the alleys and landscaping is to be finalized next year.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. The City of Owatonna advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this construction project, visit bit.ly/NCASP.