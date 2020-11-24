Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced virtual auditions for its 2021 winter production of “CLUE: On Stage” based on the Hasbro Boardgame CLUE and the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Original Music by David Abbinanti. Zackery Knapton is the director and Sandee Hardy-Hagen the technical director.
The auditions will take place virtually on Sunday, Dec. 6 and Monday, Dec. 7 from 6:30–9 p.m. Register for an audition time on the LTO website at https://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions.
It's a dark and stormy night at a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
LTO is looking to cast 12 roles and 1 or 2 understudies at this time. Understudies would need to be at all rehearsals just like a full cast role to learn the parts and be available to perform as needed.
Audition packets are now available at Tri M Graphics 625 E. Main Street and online at littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12, 13, 19, 20 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Feb. 14 and 21.