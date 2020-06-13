RiverSpring Water Park:
River Springs Water Park will be opening up June 15, 2020 for Lap Swim, Water Walking, Water Aerobics and Swimming Lessons. All programming will require registration online or over the phone. For more information check out the River Springs Water Park website or like us on Facebook.
Lake Kohlmier
Beginning June 4 and ending Sept. 7, the Lake Kohlmier beach will be open Thursday through Sunday for Aquatic and Trail equipment rentals as well as Concessions. Lake Kohlmier will be stocked with Adult, Child and Infant sized lifejackets which are included and required with each aquatic rental. If you have your own Coast Guard Approved Life Jacket it is recommended that you bring your own during the 2020 season. The beach is open daily and ropes are placed to indicate swim areas. There are no lifeguards on duty — individuals will swim according to beach rules and at their own risk.
COVID-19 Protocols
We have implemented the following safety protocols to protect our patrons as well as our staff:
• Check the Lake Kohlmier website to keep updated on current guidelines, these guidelines will be fluid and could change at any time.
• No patron is allowed to enter the boat house unless for use of the restrooms. Staff will interact with you outside the building or through the concessions window.
• Practice safe social distancing (6 feet apart) at all times. There will be cones placed to identify the 6 feet separation when waiting in line by the boathouse.
• We recommend bringing/using your own coast guard approved life jacket, however if you do not have one we will provide one for you.
• Equipment rentals can be made in person or over the phone. Rentals over the phone are preferred.
• Lake Kohlmier will accept check and credit card payments. Credit Card payments over the phone are preferred.
• Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your rental time.
• Only immediate family members are allowed to be in/on the same piece of equipment.
• It is recommended that patrons wear masks when interacting with staff.
• All equipment will be sanitized after each use.
• Do not share paddles, lifejackets or helmets.
Please do your part to ensure you’re following the rules set forth by Governor Walz, CDC and the Lake Kohlmier COVID-19 safety protocols.
West Hills Social Commons
West Hills Social Commons is closed and Adult Leisure Pursuits is cancelled until further notice. Please watch our Facebook page for updates on programming and our opening date!
Therapeutic Recreation
All Therapeutic Recreation programs are cancelled until further notice. Please check the cancellation line by calling 507-444-4321 or by going to the website http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings.
AARP Safe Drivers Classes
AARP has cancelled all safe driving classes through 2020. If you are registered for a class and would like a refund please call 507-444-4280.