Staff Feature: Erin Halverson

Erin Halverson, assistant principal at Owatonna Middle School, has spent 22 years in the school district: 17 years teaching social studies at Owatonna High School and five years as assistant principal at OMS.
Her husband, Mike, has worked for the district for 24 years as director of technology and innovation. They have two sons who are students in Owatonna Public Schools.
Halverson enjoys spending time with her family at the lake, reading, traveling, and going to all of her boys' events.
What she loves most about her job are the middle school kids and the amazing staff at OMS.