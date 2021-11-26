After having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19, the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner returned to the Owatonna VFW. Co-organizers Mike Meyer and Joe Falteysek, along with their army of volunteers, cooked up 56 donated turkeys for the free Thanksgiving meal, serving upwards of 1,000 people on Thursday.
The next community dinner will take place on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at the Owatonna VFW. In-person dining will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and orders for deliveries and pickups can begin at 7:30 a.m.