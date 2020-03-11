Registration for Trips and Programs is Now Open!
• Treasure Island on Wednesday, March 18. Cost is $25 for ALP members or $40 for non-members. RSVP by March 13.
• The Bikinis at Day Trippers on Thursday, March 26. Cost is $48 for ALP members or $63 for non-members. RSVP by March 18.
Bunco
Bunco is now at WHSC! Upcoming dates:
Monday, March 16
Tuesday, March 24
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, March 5, 2020. There were 23 players, 6 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Betty Mikeworth with 4,100 points. Second Place went to Fran Kubista with 3,900 points. Third Place went to Bob Hardkopf with 2,800 points. Fourth Place went to Rosie Limberg with 2,610 points. Fifth Place went to Joe Zerby with 2,420 points. Sixth Place went to Gloria Seykora with 2,410 points. Sue Wencl was the Fonzie Bear Winner. Ann Ruehling made a 10 spade bid and Mel Reineke never got the Joker all 7 rounds.
“500” is played on Fridays from 8:40 a.m. to around 11:15 a.m. at West Hills Social Commons (formerly SeniorPlace.) Some players come as early as 8 a.m. to practice. The weekly cash pay backs and player donated treats, as well as the end-of-quarter prizes to the top three players, add to the fun. A total quarterly payback to the players was $125. All of this for a small fee of 50 cents to play. There is room for a maximum of the first 32 players who arrive before 8:40 a.m.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
The upcoming books are:
March 16- “Cape Ann” by Faith Sullivan
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, March 6, 2020
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Rueben Ebeling
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Rueben Ebeling 208 (+54); Greg Posch 177 (+28)
Game 2: Paula Burshem 222 (+34); Dean Schroeder 188 (+25)
Game 3: Dean Schroeder 171 (+8)
Series High: Dean Schroeder 544 (+55)
Split Conversions: Greg Posch (3-5-10); Paula Burshem (5-7); Judy Drevlow (3-10); Rueben Ebeling (3-10 twice)
HyVee Bowling Monday, March 9, 2020
High games: Dennis Branstad 244 +69, Murray Srock 236 +36 and 242 +42, Rueben Ebeling 184 +26, Jim Gasner 195 +35 and 192 +32, Greg Louis 246 +67, Jim Wolesky 185 +47 and 164 +26, Rod Fletcher 215 +25, Pat Jierle 125 +26, Becky Christainson 160 +25 and Willie Peterson 208 +56
Split Conversions: Bill Lewison 6-10, Becky Christainson 9-10, Judy Harlicker 2-7, Steve Seibert 3-10, Jean Reese 2-7, Rod Fletcher 3-10 twice, Judy Johnson 3-10, Dennis Branstad 3-10, Dean Schroeder 2-7, Dave Linders 5-7 and Jim Wolesky 3-7
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Dennis Branstad, Murray Srock and Rueben Ebeling
2nd game: Greg Louis, Jim Wolesky and Murray Srock
3rd game: Willie Peterson, Jim Gasner and Jim Wolesky
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room, participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage Monday, March 2, 2020
This was a day of low scores all around, with Steve Britt the only one to break into the 800s, taking first place with an 812. Diane L. Kaplan’s second place was a distant 793, and Gary Staats was almost 20 points behind that, scoring 775 for third place. At least a couple people had some nice hands: Wayne Camilli had a 24, and Diane had a 20.
AARP Safe Driver Classes
Refresher classes are 4 hours long. Cost is $19 for AARP members and $24 for non-AARP members. Call 507-444-4280 to schedule your class.
Upcoming Refresher Classes:
Thursday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15 at 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22 at 8:30 a.m
Upcoming Full Classes (Full classes are 2 4-hour classes):
Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m.
Senior Softball
Senior softball will start ramping up very soon. It is for senior men 55 plus and women 45 plus. Some exceptions may be made. There are modified rules to limit injuries but players must be in reasonable condition and skill level as well.
We play a double round robin schedule against other senior teams from Northfield, Cannon Falls and Faribault, so there is some travel involved and players carpool as desired. This means 12 regular season games plus an end of summer league tourney.
Games are at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and practices usually start in early May or when weather allows. There will be an organizational meeting in mid April so watch for time and place. If you miss the meeting or have questions please call Bill Traetow at 475-0529 or Bill Steinbronn after April 1 at 451-4055.
Come and enjoy the fun. We have great camaraderie and make new friends!
Adult Leisure Pursuits Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric Anderson or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4 p.m.–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.