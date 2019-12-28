As 2020 is now just a few days away, many are setting or have set New Year’s resolutions for themselves, whether that be to work out more, eat healthier, quit a bad habit or to just get out more and sticking to it all year can be quite daunting.
The tricky part of the bargain comes when you actually have to live up to your aspiring New Year’s resolutions. Enhancing your body’s fitness may sound simple enough but the temptations of junk food, computer games and your favorite TV show are all things that could have you loping back to the couch by mid-February, munching pizza from a greasy box whilst binging a new series on Netflix or Disney+.
So, how can you stay true to your best intentions? These top tips will help you keep your healthy New Year’s resolutions:
• Do not be over-ambitious – Your New Year’s resolutions may aspire to improve the condition of your body but that does not mean things are going to change overnight. If you are an absolute fitness beginner looking to lose a few excess pounds, then trying to run a marathon from scratch is likely to prove a bridge too far. Instead, keep things in perspective by aiming for small steps forward rather than big, stuttering strides. Building a better body requires time and hard work so take things fairly easy when starting out, otherwise you might be tempted to cancel that new gym membership and return to the bad old days when the closest thing you ever got to exercise was watching sports on TV.
• Set yourself fitness goals – If you are serious about conquering your New Year’s resolutions, it is essential you give yourself goals to measure your steady progress. Setting goals and deadlines will give your fitness plan a proper structure and keep you on the right track towards further advancement.
• Get support from friends and family – Sticking to your fitness goals is hard enough at the best of times but doing it all on your own is going to prove an uphill struggle. In light of this, try to get your friends and family onboard to support your training, by offering you encouragement and positive criticism throughout your exercise. With strong emotional backing to support you, the effort of training will soon become much less of a chore. Additionally, try to find a workout buddy to go through this with you. Having a partner can help you stay accountable and moving forward when things get tough.
• Create a manifesto – We are not talking Karl Marx here, but drawing up a manifesto that outlines your training plans and goals could really help you stay focused on those healthy New Year’s resolutions. By writing down your promises and pinning them to the wall, you will have no excuses not to live up to your original pledges. Time to get scribbling.
• Reward yourself for completing goals – Just because you are trying to live up to some healthy New Year’s resolutions does not mean you have to completely avoid enjoying that indulgent tasty treat. When you have completed a fitness goal, why not reward yourself with that slice of chocolate cake you have been putting off for weeks? By promising yourself regular (but not too regular!) rewards, you will soon feel more motivated to stay on course for better fitness. Moderation is key to maintaining a good physique.
Trying to keep your health-conscious New Year's resolutions does not have to be difficult. In fact, by taking a few easy steps, motivating yourself to stay on track can actually be a positive and worthwhile experience in itself, bringing you closer to your family and friends whilst instilling a newfound sense of self-worth. It may be a struggle in the early days, but persevere and you will get the healthy body you crave eventually!
