Annually, Owatonna students and staff have the opportunity to showcase their fun and unique talents at the National Honor Society Talent Show. The talent show is an exciting and meaningful event for the Owatonna community to come together to raise money for this year’s elected cause, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.
As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported network, Big Brothers-Big Sisters makes genuine, sincere matches between adult volunteers and children all across the country. The one-on-one relationships work to mentor and support the children involved to reach higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success.
National Honor Society has the power to impact not only the high school but the community too. Senior and NHS President Daniela Ortiz said, “We stand behind the four pillars and we work hard to reflect this influence onto our school and community through these pillars. Whether this is through tutoring for OHS students, community service around town or even fundraising for our local Big Brothers-Big Sisters.”
Owatonna’s NHS chapter honors students for their scholarship, leadership, character and service. The talent show is their annual large group service project that would not be possible without the help and support of NHS officers and members here at OHS.
The show has been an Owatonna High School tradition since 2002. Students audition weeks prior to the event for a chance to compete in the final show to be awarded recognition and a cash prize. The winners of the show were decided by judges and OHS teachers Mr. Doug Wanous, Mr. Pat Churchill and Mr. Adam Woitalla. The talent show gives participants the opportunity to show off their natural born gift or a skill they’ve discovered over the years. This night makes way for student’s hidden talents to be made known.
The show was filled with students braving the stage with acts from anything from music to dancing to comedy. The top three finishers were senior Jacob Wieman in third place who sang “Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows, senior Lainie Rahn in second place who danced a contemporary solo to “Goodbye” by NF and junior Cali Hedlund who performed a vocal and piano solo to the song “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog.
The NHS 2022 Talent Show winner is Cali Hedlund. After the show, Hedlund said, “I’ve been singing for as long as I could remember and the highlight of my night was being awarded by Mr. Wanous.” A total of $2,300 was raised from this year’s ticket sales, donations and raffle tickets and will be going towards NHS and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota organization.