The American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region's Powering the Mission is returning for its second year. The event shares stories of Red Cross volunteers and donors and raises funds to support the organization.
All are welcome to attend the virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is required at redcross.org/mission.
New this year is special guest host, Shayla Reaves, an anchor and reporter with WCCO-TV, as well as a year in review of Red Cross disaster and biomedical lines of service from regional leadership.
The event will raise funds to recruiting, training and mobilizing Red Cross teams to provide vital programs and services in the three-state region.
During 2021, more than 2,800 American Red Cross volunteers and staff in the region:
Helped more than 4,600 people affected by more than 1,000 local home fires;
Reached more than 81,000 adults and children through in-person and online courses;
Collected more than 220,000 red cell and 38,000 platelets donations;
Provided more than 6,800 services to military members, their families and veterans
Supported more than 200 deployments to multiple disasters, such as wildfires in the West, hurricanes and flooding in the South and East
Powering the Mission is being held during national American Red Cross Month. Held for nearly 80 years, U.S. presidents have proclaimed March as Red Cross Month.