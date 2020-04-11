“I can’t believe they cancelled Easter.” As a priest I have heard that more than once from parishioners who are saddened at the suspension of public worship at this significant time of the year. And it expresses the sense of disorientation we are all feeling during this time of stay at home orders and social distancing. We hold on in hope that the disruption we are experiencing comes with a promise that things will get better.
But the thing is, Easter is not cancelled. Easter is not the day when Christ will rise but is our celebration of a resurrection already accomplished. Jesus is alive! The Easter story is about new life and new possibilities. Death, that once all-powerful force in human life is shattered by the obedience of Jesus as he embraced the cross.
The Resurrection of Jesus and the Christian proclamation of that event give new meaning to our experience of death. Not only are we no longer separated from God but, by the power of Jesus Christ, we will live on in a new and more glorious existence.
That is the promise. Jesus wants us to experience the peace that the world cannot give. But he wants so much more. The peace that Jesus brings is strength in the time of difficulty, joy in the face of tragedy, hope in the face of unrelenting violence. The peace that Jesus brings comes from knowing that the victory that Jesus won at Easter is not a partial victory. Although we still feel the effects of sin and a broken world all too sharply we know that this is not the end of the story. Jesus tells us, “I’ve got this.”
In his book, Easter: A Guide to the Eucharist and Hours, Monsignor Kevin Irwin puts it this way, “What Easter does is not take away our problems. Rather Easter gives us the perspective to face and deal with those problems. The risen Jesus invites us not to be afraid; he assures us that we will be with him and he will be with us all the days of our lives. The experience of twin emotions — joy and fear — may well be the most accurate assessment of what Easter is and does for us. It makes us realistically hope filled; realistic to face what is problematic in life and also hopeful that Christ is ever with us in the midst of problems.
Jesus is the God of real people, who live real lives, and have real joys and sorrows. The love of Jesus drew to himself sin and selfishness, he took to himself all suffering and death and took it to the cross. So we live in joy and hope.
A friend of mine, Mark Brinkman, is a Christian song writer. I love his Easter anthem, “From the Third Day On.” “From the third day on. . .Christ is risen! From the third day on. . .He is alive! From the third day on. . .We are forgiven! Make sure you’re livin’. . .from the third day on.”