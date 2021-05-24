Rose Street (Steele County Highway 19) from Hoffman Drive to Oak Avenue is closed to all traffic. Crews will be making repairs to a collapsed storm sewer and to underground damages to the street.
A detour will be posted using Hoffman Drive, Oak Avenue, Main Street, and Elm Avenue.
Because the extent of the damages is not fully known yet, the date to reopen the street is not determined.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates, visit www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.