The great comfort food gets its day.

There is a plethora of spaghetti sauces on the grocery shelf, and most are good; just watch the ingredients for sugar. It isn’t really needed. And there are equal amounts of recipes for sauces.

I like spaghetti. Also, I like to make my own sauces. A favorite is this one.

Pete’s spaghetti sauce

2 cups Roma tomatoes, peeled, seeded, crushed

2 tablespoons onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, mashed

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning mix

1-2 teaspoons salt, to your taste

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated

6 ounces spaghetti, uncooked

Mix the first five ingredients and bring to a light simmer in a sauce pan over medium heat. Stir, occasionally breaking up the tomatoes and simmering until it thickens. Taste and season with salt and pepper to meet your taste. That’s it for the sauce!

Cook up the spaghetti as the package instructs. Drain and return to the pot, adding the now hot sauce.

Offer the Parmesan as a topping for those who wish.

For a less chunky sauce, put the ingredients in the processor and process until the desired consistency is achieved. This sauce will keep for a few days in the refrigerator or in the freezer for a few weeks.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

