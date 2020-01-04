The great comfort food gets its day.
There is a plethora of spaghetti sauces on the grocery shelf, and most are good; just watch the ingredients for sugar. It isn’t really needed. And there are equal amounts of recipes for sauces.
I like spaghetti. Also, I like to make my own sauces. A favorite is this one.
Pete’s spaghetti sauce
2 cups Roma tomatoes, peeled, seeded, crushed
2 tablespoons onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, mashed
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning mix
1-2 teaspoons salt, to your taste
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
6 ounces spaghetti, uncooked
Mix the first five ingredients and bring to a light simmer in a sauce pan over medium heat. Stir, occasionally breaking up the tomatoes and simmering until it thickens. Taste and season with salt and pepper to meet your taste. That’s it for the sauce!
Cook up the spaghetti as the package instructs. Drain and return to the pot, adding the now hot sauce.
Offer the Parmesan as a topping for those who wish.
For a less chunky sauce, put the ingredients in the processor and process until the desired consistency is achieved. This sauce will keep for a few days in the refrigerator or in the freezer for a few weeks.