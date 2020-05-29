The monthly membership meeting of the Owatonna RC Modelers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 at the Robert and Corinne Reul Memorial Field, located at 4546 S.W. 43rd Ave., Owatonna.
The topics of discussion will be the updated runway and pilot stations at the field and the first Fun Fly to be held on June 27 with a rain date of June 28. Social distancing will be enforced based on State guidelines.
Anyone interested in aviation and R/C aircraft (fixed wing, helicopters or gliders) are welcome to attend club meetings and to stop at the field to observe flying activities anytime the gate is open. The public can watch members fly various types of aircraft and if weather and time permits can take a test flight with an instructor using a “buddy box”.
Dates for all scheduled events are shown on the Owatonna RC Modelers web site-www.owatonna-rc-modelers.com/calendar/default.html and there is no cost to spectators.
The Owatonna RC Modelers Club is a “Gold” AMA Leader Club for 2020.