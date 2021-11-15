First National Bank is collecting new, unwrapped toy donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program until December 15. Donations can be dropped off at any First National Bank location—101 North State Street in Waseca, 119 Fifth Avenue in Ellendale or 9087 37th Avenue SW in Hope. All donations will be delivered to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
First National Bank collecting donations for Toys For Tots
