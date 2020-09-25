Patients and physicians all over the world embrace the benefits of physical therapy and its impact on quality of life for musculoskeletal impairments. Did you know that physical therapists can help with diagnosis, prevention and treatment of disorders related to bones, joints, and muscles? Reduced pain, improved mobility, increased confidence, and enhanced mood are just a few of the benefits of physical therapy.
October is National Physical Therapy Month, according to the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). The APTA is a professional organization that dates to 1921 after World War I, helping those returning from war to regain strength and movement. We have grown so much as a profession not only in knowledge but connection to those we serve. For this reason, we celebrate!
So why do we continue to celebrate physical therapy? Not only is it fun to have a party, but every individual deserves to live a happy, healthy, and pain-free life. Unfortunately, injury or illness can impact activities of daily living. Simple tasks like bathing, dressing, sitting, and standing can sometimes cause pain. Other times we have athletes and weekend warriors who have a hard time competing in recreational activities for overall health and wellness. This is where physical therapy helps. Physical therapists can help any individual achieve functional independence and live a healthy lifestyle.
We are never too busy for your referrals!
Physical therapists train for several years to understand human anatomy and physiology. We continue to learn by completing education courses. The therapist can determine how your bones, joints, muscles, and nerves work together to control movement and support day-to-day activities. This insight allows the therapist to help restore and improve muscle strength, joint mobility, and balance allowing individuals to live happy productive lives.
Using a variety of procedures and modalities, expect the physical therapist to help with recovery from injury, relief of pain and restoration of functional movement. At our clinic we have various equipment such as an anti-gravity treadmill, a standing vibration platform and so much more.
Manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, ultrasound therapy, and electrical stimulation are a few examples of the treatment options in the arsenal of your physical therapist as well.
Another major benefit of physical therapy is rehabilitation of patients over 65. As we get older, we are more prone to osteoporosis and fractures. Any injury at this age can result in joint and muscle stiffness, along with a host of other complications. Expect the physical therapist to provide an exercise program (and walking aids, if needed) to enable you to regain functional independence.
Let us Help you!
If you have been thinking about scheduling an appointment, now is the right time. We’ll make sure to accommodate you as quickly as possible and help you regain a pain-free, healthy lifestyle.
There is a lot that you may not know about the benefits of physical therapy. Give us a chance to show you what we can do to improve your health.
Join us in our celebration and let us help you. We want to make this month about you, not us. We look forward to working with you.