It’s summer in Minnesota and that means road construction season and detours. Detours can be inconvenient and stressful. Has your day ever taken a detour? You ended up doing something completely different than you planned for when you got up that morning. Sometimes, these detours occur because we consciously choose them. Other times, they are thrust on us with little or no warning or choice on our part.
In Luke 10:25-37, Jesus responds to a question posed to him by an expert in Jewish religious law. He is asked, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus’ response takes the form of one of the most well-known parables we have in scripture, the “Parable of the Good Samaritan.” Two Jewish religious leaders, a priest and a Levite, choose not to stop and help the gravely injured man along the roadside. Instead, a Samaritan, someone who would have been viewed as an outsider or even an enemy, chooses to take the detour presented by the gravely injured man along the roadside. The Samaritan cares for the man and ensures that he has a safe place to stay as he recovers. Jesus concludes the story by asking, “Who was a neighbor to the injured man?” For Jesus, the focus isn’t on who is the neighbor, but on who is doing the actions of a neighbor, the one showing mercy, kindness and love, whether it is convenient or not.
One of my heroes of life and faith is Fred Rogers of the public television show, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Fred was an ordained Presbyterian minister whose call was to serve children and their families through television. The song that always opened the show asked, “Won’t you be my neighbor?” Fred’s legacy continues to live on in the tv program, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, based on one of the characters in the neighborhood and features the same opening song. The question is not, who is my neighbor or even, who is acting like a neighbor, but issues the invitation, “Won’t you be my neighbor?” This question pushes us to consider that being a neighbor, loving as Jesus has commanded us, isn’t a one-way street. It is built on a reciprocal relationship. We are called to be neighbors to each other, even or perhaps, especially, to those who we might view as least like us.
What might this look like in our lives? For a planner carrying, calendar loving person like me, it looks like being more open to the spontaneous opportunities in my day and choosing to truly see the people around me and notice how I might serve or be of help. It also looks like setting aside any fear I might have of the unknown or of what might be left undone.
What if we asked God to help us to see those around us and to respond as a neighbor would, being open to possible detours? Those detours just might be divine.