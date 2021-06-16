Owatonna High School's theater program and students received 13 awards from the Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight Education program for the 2020-21 academic year.
Eighty-three high schools throughout Minnesota currently participate in Spotlight Education programming, and schools that produced a musical or play this year had their production assessed by theater professionals and educators. These critiques provided detailed educational feedback for the students and directors in categories ranging from overall production to individual performances. This year, 48 schools were recognized for the extraordinary achievements and process of developing the young artists, onstage and offstage in their high school theater program.
Owatonna High students performed its spring show, "One Man, Two Guvnors."
“For the arts to be recognized during this pandemic really helped the students understand the gravity of their work. We really missed an audience, but Spotlight provided that insight,” said Jodene Wartman, co-director at Eagan High School. “The students can never be given enough feedback, support or measurement for their growth. Our school finds the assessment invaluable. The positive and supportive critiques were geared toward student growth and future possibilities.”
Honors were as follows
• Outstanding A/V Board Operators
• Honorable Mention Acting Performance by an Ensemble
• Honorable Mention Performance by an Ensemble
• Honorable Mention Overall Performance
• Honorable Mention Overall Production
• Honorable Mention Overall Technical Team
• Honorable Mention Technical Crew
• Honorable Mention Performance in a Leading Role, Sam Buegler as Francis Henshall
• Evaluator Shout-Out, Dominic Nelson
• Evaluator Shout-Out, Hank Bell
• Outstanding in Technical Leadership, Max Liverseed
• Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role, Sadie Fox as Alfie
• Outstanding in Technical Leadership, Brody Erola