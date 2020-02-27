OWATONNA — The Steele County Historical Society announces the grand opening of their newest exhibit “American Legion: A Powerful Factor of Good” from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna. Learn about how the American Legion and affiliated organizations serve veterans throughout the community.
This exhibit will be opened by the Steele County Color Guard at 4 p.m. with a spaghetti supper and exhibit tours from 4:15-6 p.m. An American Legion round table discussion will follow. Roundtable participants will share stories of the impact of Legion organizations in the community and their personal lives.
Admission is free with donations appreciated to cover the cost of the event.