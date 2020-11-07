PARK AND REC: State School Battled Viruses

We hope you are all coping with the current COVID-19 situation. The pandemic has affected everything, including tourism at the Orphanage Museum. What promised to be a stellar tourism year with many big bus groups, came to a screeching halt on March 18, 2020, when the museum closed in an effort to stem the tide of the pandemic.
Since “history repeats itself,” we thought it would be interesting to look back at what happened at the State School more than 100 years ago, during the “Spanish Flu” pandemic.
According to the “State Public School Manager’s Report,” there were 176 cases of flu at the school during the general influenza epidemic in the fall of 1918. That resulted in the deaths of three children and one teacher. The children actually died from complications of the flu, such as pneumonia, meningitis, or nephritis. Considering the close proximity of the children’s living condition, the State School was fortunate that the death toll was so low.
Influenza Pandemic in Steele County — 1918
In Minnesota, the flu arrived in late September 1918. Fort Snelling and the University of Minnesota were particularly hard hit. In an effort to stem the epidemic, officials took precautions. Commanders in St. Paul deferred a draft call scheduled for September 27 in Owatonna, fearing that the movement of men would only spread the disease. Soldiers were often the first to contract influenza since military encampments were incubators of the disease.
At that time, Owatonna still had no reported cases of the flu. But on October 11, the People’s Press reported that the disease had finally made its way to Steele County. Five cases, all mild, appeared in Owatonna and Dr. F. M. Smersh of the Board of Health encouraged the city to take “precautionary measures.” In response, the Owatonna City Council closed all dance halls and theaters on October 15.
The Blooming Prairie Village Council went a step further closing the local school, theater, and churches indefinitely, and banning all public gatherings. The Blooming Prairie School closed its doors for nearly two weeks, but the action appeared to have had the desired effect.
Medford was less fortunate. On October 21, the city council closed the Medford Consolidated School as a precaution. It remained closed until December 2, exactly six weeks. Medford had another misfortune when twenty-five-year-old farmer Harold Hankerson became the first person in Steele County to die from influenza on October 29. The epidemic continued unabated into 1919.
Influenza, not war, was the biggest killer in 1918. About twenty-five percent of Americans contracted the flu in 1918 and 1919. More than 500,000 died. Globally, the death toll was over 21 million and some have estimated it was as high as 100 million. By contrast, about 8 million soldiers died in combat during the Great War, including 53,402 Americans. Another 63,114 American servicemen died of other causes, chiefly diseases like influenza. In that sense, the flu was almost as deadly as the German army.
Other Communicable Diseases Took Their Toll
Influenza was not the only peril facing the institution. Nurses and doctor were on guard for signs of other diseases, such as whooping cough, diphtheria, and measles that could sweep through the school, especially before vaccines were developed.
The paragraph below is from a 2011 article our The Radiator Brush newsletter about the Children’s Cemetery written by Barry Adams.
“As we know, the state of medical knowledge is ever-changing evolving, improving. It wasn’t until 1963 that a vaccine for measles was licensed in the United States. Prior to 1963, measles was an expected part of life. So, back in 1905, when a first case of measles was reported at the State School, a newspaper article showed little concern. ‘Not-to-worry, it is a common thing.’ But, if you walk along the first two rows of tombstones in the State School Children’s Cemetery, you will find eight youngsters who died of this highly contagious disease. Eight children, not one of whom had grown older than age three. Sisters Lovie and Jessie Jackson of Winona died of measles three days apart in May, 1905.”
The other children who died in 1904 and are buried in the Children’s Cemetery are Harold Berg, John Dugan, Clarence Chapman, Dwight Auer, and Adolph Asplund. Little Nina Woogen’s mother came for her remains and she was buried at Worthington, Minnesota.
When vaccines became available, children entering the State School were immediately given inoculations and quarantined for three weeks, so they didn’t spread disease among the rest of the child population. This dramatically decreased cases of measles and other childhood illnesses.
1918 Flu Epidemic research done by Vincent Keserich as part of the Great War cooperative grant with the Steele County Historical Society.