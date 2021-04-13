The Owatonna Compost Site at 400 W 32nd Ave. is now open for the season.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

For more information see ci.owatonna.mn.us/488/Compost-Information.

Tags

Load comments