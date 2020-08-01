“Indeed I give you a wise and discerning mind…” (1 Kings 3: 12, NRSV)
In a story from 1 Kings in the Bible God answers a prayer from King Solomon telling him that he will be given the gift of an “understanding mind to govern your people, able to discern between good and evil.” God becomes so impressed with Solomon’s request that God answers his prayer by giving him a “wise and discerning mind.”
What an important and relevant prayer for our current times! We are currently in a time where leaders in many spaces are having to make difficult choices for the fall. Schools, government, houses of worship, and many other public leaders in a lot of spaces and places are trying to figure out what to do in the coming months. It also is becoming clear that the choices they are having to make are between VERY less than ideal choices. It seems like no matter what choice is made it may be a bad choice for someone. This is a harsh and heartbreaking place to be, and I am sure these leaders are saying prayers for guidance in their discernment in their own ways and words.
Depending on the translation of the Bible you read God’s promise of a “wise and discerning mind” can actually be translated a little differently. It can also mean to have a “listening heart.” God answers Solomon’s prayer by giving him the gift of listening to the people he is governing, to have the courage to admit that he alone does not have all the answers, and the ability to work together with others to make decisions for the good of his people.
As we move forward toward the fall with the pandemic continuing, I wonder if Solomon’s prayer can become our own as a community and a nation? Can we also pray to have a “listening heart?” Can we be willing to have open minds and hearts to listen and learn from one another instead of raging and lashing out? Everyone is trying to do the best they can and make what they believe are the most faithful choices that are for the benefit of our wider communities. Can we praise and support our leaders for making difficult decisions even if it is not ideal for us? Can we listen as a community to people we do not always agree with and wrestle together with making choices that show love and care to our neighbors? My prayer is that God will grant us all listening hearts. We can all benefit from having an open mind and heart to listen and learn from one another. We can all benefit from supporting one another and supporting our leaders as they make hard choices. Let’s all commit as a community to pray for listening hearts and to have the courage to keep working together to love and serve all of our neighbors and community members this fall and beyond.