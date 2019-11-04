CDI appoints Brian Kopas as Vice President of Manufacturing

OWATONNA — Climate by Design International (CDI) is pleased to announce that Brian Kopas, Vice President of Manufacturing, has joined their team.
Kopas is a Senior Management Executive with over 30 years of experience. “We welcome Brian Kopas with great enthusiasm to the Climate by Design International team,” said Tom Peterson, CEO. “CDI is ready for Brian’s transformational leadership that will bring great improvement in safety, quality, and productivity. Brian’s fit to the company and culture at CDI is remarkable. Brian joins our Senior Leadership Team and will be leading our manufacturing. The whole CDI team looks forward to the continued growth and opportunity in the future,” added Peterson.
Brian has expertise in applying Lean principles to all aspects of an organization. He is passionate to see the development of customer driven products and services that create business growth and profit improvement.
Kopas commented, “I’m excited to join CDI. As a family-owned and operated company, CDI genuinely values its employees as unique individuals. I’m honored to help lead the CDI team as we grow and innovate to better help our customers meet their challenging climate needs”.
Kopas has a Master’s of Science in Manufacturing Systems from the University of St. Thomas. He has guided many teams to significant operational and financial performance improvement through hands-on coaching and utilization of Lean methodologies.