Come and join Steele County Historical Society for the opening of the new Genealogy Exhibit: The Woven Tapestry of our Community from noon-3 p.m., Saturday January 29. Admission to this exhibit opening is free.

This new exhibit focuses on genealogy in Steele County and the SCHS Genealogy research room. Staff and volunteers will be able to show guests around the History Center and Genealogy Research Room as well as answer questions. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided to guests.

For more information, please call 507-451-1420.

