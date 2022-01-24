...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Tuesday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Tuesday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Tuesday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
SCHS announces opening of genealogy exhibit: The Woven Tapestry of our Community
Come and join Steele County Historical Society for the opening of the new Genealogy Exhibit: The Woven Tapestry of our Community from noon-3 p.m., Saturday January 29. Admission to this exhibit opening is free.
This new exhibit focuses on genealogy in Steele County and the SCHS Genealogy research room. Staff and volunteers will be able to show guests around the History Center and Genealogy Research Room as well as answer questions. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided to guests.