Thursday, Feb 10
History of Wenger Corporation • 6:30 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The Steele County Historical Society will host the CEO of Wenger Corporation, Chris Simpson, to give a presentation on the history of Wenger Corporation and its impact locally and in the broader music world. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the international impact that this home-grown corporation has had in the musical world as well as its roots here in Owatonna. Admission is free for SCHS members and $5 for the general public. Light refreshments will be served. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 with any questions.
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Feb 11
Blithe Spirits • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, a re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium”, one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over”, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Saturday, Feb 12
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Adult-only Victorian Tea • 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Come experience a delightful time at our biannual Victorian Tea. Our guests will be seated in one of the many historic and beautifully decorated rooms in the Dunnell House and will be served a variety of teas and finger foods. A presentation will be given on the history of tea and its many varieties. Cordials will be served after the luncheon. Two sessions will be offered: the first session will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon, and the second will be from 1-2:30 p.m. The event is limited to individuals 21 years of age and up. Space is limited with each session having space for a maximum of 24 guests. Prior registration is required to ensure adequate food and drinks for attendees. Those interested can reserve their spot by calling 507-451-1420. The cost is $15 for SCHS members and $20 for non-members.
Saltee live • 1:15 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Saltee is a blend of organic and artistic hip hop, funk rock, orchestral music, art rock and electronica. Guided by cello, beatbox and guitar.
Sunday, Feb 13
Steele County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse pancake breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Breakfast will include pancakes, French toast, scrambled or fried eggs, sausage links, juice, coffee or milk. Tickets are $7 in advance, $8 at the door, and kids under 5 eat free. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 204 Pearl Street E., Owatonna.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb 14
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Feb 15
AAUW Owatonna • 6:45 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Only five women have served as Supreme Court Justices: Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Amy Coney Barrett. Eileen Newhouse will share their stories and some of the history and traditions of the Supreme Court. Members are asked to wear masks. If interested, you can find more information on the Owatonna AAUW website: owatonna-mn.aauw.net.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Feb 16
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962