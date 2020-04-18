<&firstgraph>The days of Passover have ended. The great celebration day of Easter has come and gone. Ramadan will soon begin. In the three Abrahamic faith traditions, we have been through or soon will be entering times when family and community gatherings and celebrations are part and parcel of our religious practices. Each celebration marks a key part of a faith story.
<&firstgraph>During Passover Jewish people tell the Exodus story of God saving the Israelites from slavery in Egypt is retold. The plagues are remembered. Freedom is celebrated. At Easter, Christian people remember the story of God raising Jesus from the grave, the discovery of an empty tomb, and the reaction of the disciples. Freedom from death is remembered. God’s enduring presence is celebrated. During Ramadan, Muslim people celebrate that Allah gave the first books of the Koran to the Prophet Mohammed. During this month, people fast from sunrise to sunset, gather in community to break the fast with iftar, and more deeply engage in faith practices of prayer and charity.
<&firstgraph>This year, however, medical and governmental authorities have declared that we should not gather in large groups. The Virus is contagious, sneaky, and wide-ranging. Two of these three holiday seasons are over. This year we have had to rethink how to be community and family. Nature seems to have conspired to make us all rethink what is important in our lives.
<&firstgraph>I wonder what would happen if those of us who don’t practice Ramadan or don’t have any faith practices at all would spend those 30 days adopting a practice of contemplation. What could happen if we each spent at least 15 minutes a day pondering the questions, “What comes next? After all “this” is over, what will stay different? What meaning will I take from this time of separation?” Some people may have a renewed concern for creation and climate change. It may be possible that the Virus has the impact it does because of how we treat the air and water. Some people will continue efforts for an improved healthcare system. This system has been tested by the pandemic. Others will explore what the role of our government is in this part of the 21st century. Still others will wrangle with creating an economy that is just for all people. Economic disparity and the power of privilege have been noticeable in this crisis. And more people will be picking up the pieces of jobs lost, changed work culture, deaths in family circles, and the disparities of race, gender, and education that do exist in the United States. We will mourn for the “way it was.” We will embrace what we’ve discovered we can do better. Life has changed.
<&firstgraph>Passover, Easter, and Ramadan coincided this year. They tell us of freedom — not so much freedom from bondage and death but freedom to become the people God wants us to be. They remind us to hope and to grow.