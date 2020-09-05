What I consider to be a 32 year “duel medical career” came to an end recently when the husband-wife team of Dr. Kirk Dornfeld and Dr. Carol Winter rather silently retired from their practices at the Owatonna Clinic/Hospital and moved up north to their new home in the Grand Marias area where they will enjoy a well-earned rest from the daily rigors of patient care and partake of the beauty of northern Minnesota offering their favorite pastime of biking, kayaking and hiking.
I’m sure that a husband/wife team of physicians that the Owatonna Clinic experienced is rare in the Minnesota medical scene. But for close to 32 years their patients enjoyed the excellent personal care they provided. Dr. Winter was my internist for many years before she moved to the hospital to serve as a hospitalist. Her care during the early years of my heart ailments was mostly responsible for my survival. She saw me through thorough testing by excellent heart doctors that she knew in the Twin Cities and eventually to my heart by-pass surgery I experienced at age 50 and the follow-up care that I required.
Arrival in Owatonna
So, how were we so fortunate to lure this wonderful couple to our medical community? Dr. Dornfeld related the story to me and I share it with you as he wrote it:
“Kirk’s medical school ENT rotation with Dr. Gerald Huff first introduced us to Owatonna. Dr. Huff had been a primary care doctor in Owatonna early in his career. When we were introduced to Dr. Jim Miller he got down on his knees and in his usual theatrical manner begged us to locate in Owatonna. Kirk was also able to spend a six-week rotation with Dr. Frank Anderson and Karl Blomquist. During that time he learned more about rural medicine and the city of Owatonna. Carol grew up in Bemidji and Kirk in Osseo so we knew we wanted to raise our family in a small town. Owatonna seemed to be just what the couple was looking for.
With the help of Larry and Freda Haberman, we moved into a rental home within walking distance of the old clinic and hospital. That was in 1988 and our first child had just been born. In a stroke of good luck, Faye and Jarrett Dawald were selling their house in the same neighborhood. We bought it and moved in. That was 30 years ago.
Dr. Winter worked in the Internal Medicine Department with Drs. Wertwijn and Wichmann. Kirk was practicing family medicine mentored by Dr. Oien and a host of others. Later in their careers, Dr. Winter became a hospitalist working at Allina Hospital in Owatonna and Dr. Dornfeld moved over to Same Day Clinic.”
Plaudits for
Owatonna schools
Dr. Dornfeld continued, “Our kids attended the Owatonna Public Schools and we could not have been more impressed. The teachers and staff were all exceptional. They allowed us to volunteer in the schools helping kids read and spell. Shout out to Ms. Jo Stolpa who taught both of our kids to read! I had the great opportunity to help teach the puberty lectures to fifth graders for nearly 15 years. I also served as Public Health Advisor for almost 25 years. Dr. Winter served on the Owatonna School Board for eight years and was also a Trustee on the Owatonna Foundation and PEO.
“We were fortunate to purchase a cabin on Lake Francis just three doors down from the families of Drs. Frank Anderson and A.J. Olson. We spent much time at their cabin and our kids blended in with theirs. Our families are still close. We consider those relationships as fond memories of our time in Owatonna and Elysian.”
Looking back
Kirk summarized their lives in Owatonna. “Throughout our education and medical careers, we were fortunate to have wonderful role models who guided our paths. We both realize how lucky we were to have such positive people in our lives. As we look back on nearly 32 years employed by the Owatonna Clinic and Hospital, we are blessed by thoughts of all our wonderful patients and co-workers. It has been a privilege and an honor to be able to care for the people and families in Owatonna and surrounding communities. Thank you for all your support!”
A personal footnote
As mentioned earlier I was so appreciative of the special care that Dr. Winter provided to me. Her concerns for me personally certainly helped in my healing process over a good share of my life. I enjoyed coming to the clinic for my six-month checkups which not only included conversations about my own health, but discussions of what was going on in Owatonna, especially in our schools. I enjoyed transporting their daughters on my school bus and sharing a cheery “hello” to Kirk who often walked them to their bus stop. I’m sure all of the patients of Dr. Dornfeld and Dr. Winter will agree with me when I say how this medical duo was truly a wonderful addition contributing to the health of Owatonna area citizens.
Two questions
Nancy Vaillancourt, Blooming Prairie librarian seeks information on two historical matters. You might be able to help. The first involves the photo included with this column of two young women sitting on a tall monument in Dartt’s Park in about 1952. Mary Lou (Ringhofer) Johnson and Pat (Fette) Dem are the two young ladies sitting on top of the monument. She would like to know what the monument was for and what the plaque said.
The second question is regarding a monument in Dartt’s Park for Czech settler Jan Simek. Nancy was unable to find anything relating to this. The text on the plaque read: “Jan Simek, First Czech settler in Steele County established his home in this place in the year 1855 with his children Anna, Rose and Anton, who was a soldier, Company 1, First Regiment, Minnesota Volunteers who fell in the battle of Bull Run, July 21, 1861. Does anyone know when the plaque was removed from the park and what happened to it. Also, where was it located in the park? If you can help with either of these questions you can e-mail her at bpbl@selco.info or call her at the Blooming Prairie library, 583-7750.
Champion golfers
Earlier in August in Hibbing at the Elks State Golf Four Person Scramble Owatonna Elks Lodge 1395 was represented by Mike Noble, Monte Mitchell, Dave Peterson and Gary Nelson. The foursome earned the state championship with a score of -14!
Holes-in-one!
Several holes-in-one have been scored at Owatonna’s golf courses so far this season. At Brooktree Golf Course: Perry Kytola (hole 6), Raul Castillo (hole 12) and Steven Baumgartner (hole 4). At the Country Club: Jeff Hanson and Aaron Olson (both on #7).
Happy retirement to Dodie!
Dodie Ellingson retired on July 30 as the Office Support Manager of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce. She logged countless hours of processing gift certificates, phone calls and directing visitors to Owatonna.
Changes
The OHS Athletic Hall of Fame Teams of Distinction program has been postponed until spring. The Outstanding Firefighter banquet has been cancelled, however this year’s Firefighter of the Year will be honored with a plaque and a board walk board at the Village of Yesteryear. The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast has been cancelled. Another event will take its place.
LTO makes changes to upcoming season
Last March when COVID 19 reared its ugly head, we all hoped that lives would be back to normal by fall. Well, that’s not happened. Little Theatre of Owatonna plans to keep their season alive, but with some changes in upcoming productions.
Rehearsals and plans for the first show of the season, “Cat’s Cradle” by Leslie Sands are well under way. The production will open October 9.
As the LTO Board looked to the rest of their line-up for the rest of the season, they grew concerned about being able to produce two large-scale musicals, given the pandemic. Kristi Westergaard, LTO President said, “We decided that we’d feel more comfortable producing shows with a smaller cast and crew, which is much more manageable than a large musical given our current environment.”
Based on the current situation, the LTO Board has made the difficult decision to set their two musicals aside for this year and replace them with more traditional productions with smaller casts. Victoria Bartkowiak, Executive Secretary said, “The safety of our guests, cast and crew comes first. We have a plan to provide incredible productions safely within our current environment for a smaller cast size. Victoria has been working all spring and summer, researching the best way possible to bring live theatre back to Owatonna.”
‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ and ‘Something Rotten’ are the two musical productions that have been put on hold for this year. They have been replaced the season line-up with a couple of productions that the community will really enjoy: ‘A Tuna Christmas’ by Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams (opening Dec. 4 and will run for two weekends) directed by Bev Cashman with technical director Kathy Purdie) and The Gin Game (opening April 23and running for two weekends, directed by Jeffrey Jackson with technical director, Kathy Purdie). Victoria said, “I hope the community will come out and safely enjoy live theatre in Owatonna this season.”
More police support signs available
More yard signs expressing support for our Owatonna Police Department are available at the City Administration Office at West Hills. They are free and provided by an anonymous citizen. The office is open daily.
Nostalgia returns
to the OPD
A week ago, John Iverson donated his father’s police-issued leather gear back to the Owatonna Police Department. John’s father, Milton “Mickey” Iverson served the city as a patrolman from April, 1950 to 1974. Most knew him as the “meter man”. He died at age 55 of a heart attack while on duty. The duty belt, holster, night stick and historic wrist restraints called the “Iron Claw” will be on display at the Law Enforcement Center in memory of Mickey.
Gifts to the school district
The Owatonna School board, at their last meeting, accepted with great appreciation the following gifts to the district: $1,149 from Music Boosters for xylophones at Washington Elementary, $250 anonymous donation for meal account balances, $575 from Washington PTO for xylophones at Washington Elementary and the former Learning Zone Building at 667 E. Vine from Melanie Nelson.
“Holz” retires from Federated
It’s hard to believe that Scott Holzerland, whose overtime goal against Mayo in a blasting shot from the point took the OHS boy’s hockey team to the semi-finals at the Met Sports Center, has retired from Federated after 35 years. I knew him as “Holz”
Waitin’ at trackside for the Royal American fair trains
Each Labor Day brings back my memories to the days when hundreds of Owatonna railroad and carnival fans waited aside the Rock Island track to see the Royal American Show trains roll through Owatonna a day after Labor Day. This sight of a carnival show train was a once-a-year happening.
Each year the Rock handled the Royal American train which had been parked at the state fairgrounds sidings. The train was heading toward Kansas City. The train, at one time had 90 cars and moved in two sections. The carnival switched to trucks in 1982 and played its last date at the state fair in 1997.
My personal interest in watching the show trains roll through Owatonna was fueled by my close friend Elmer Reseland who was a carnival nut from childhood. I ran radio station KRFO and began sharing yearly the arrival of the trains to my listeners. I promised my listeners that I would announce over the air when the trains were due to come through Medford and Owatonna. I kept in close touch with Pete Schneider, the station agent, who gave me the exact location of the train. One train was following the other. The first train pulled cars of rides and machinery and the second train was the colorful passenger cars for the employees of the fair. As soon as Pete gave me the exact time the trains would be passing through town, I announced it on the air. I called Elmer, who was principal at McKinley School. He ran out of his office and down to the tracks. We anxiously awaited the sound of the train horns. A few of the “carnies” gave us a wave and even occasionally threw out a stuffed toy as they passed by but most of them were exhausted and sleeping. What a thrill it was and one I will never forget!
Two 103-year-olds
Two ladies are celebrating their 103rd birthdays this month. Jane Jacobson’s 103rd was yesterday and Marie Karaus observes her 103rd on Sept. 12. Both live at Countryside, 650 El Dorado in Owatonna.
Joke of the week
I wanted to share this poem with you, “Walk with me While I Age”. I hope it has the same effect on you as it did me. It’s a beautiful poem on growing older. DAMN, I forgot the words!